VitalStone Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.4% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

