VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $2,270,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after buying an additional 181,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after acquiring an additional 121,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $1,965,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

