VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 462 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

