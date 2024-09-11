Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 4,771,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,973,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.