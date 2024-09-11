Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.89 and last traded at $88.23. 1,517,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,303,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

