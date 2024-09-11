Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $73.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.