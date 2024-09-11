Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Couchbase (BASE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) recently:

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Couchbase had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Couchbase is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BASE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $49,474.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $668,568 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its stake in Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

