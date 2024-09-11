Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of GEV opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $204.19.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

