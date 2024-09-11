Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 1.4 %

FSLR opened at $208.22 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

