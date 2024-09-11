Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $178,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day moving average is $174.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.