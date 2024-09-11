Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Intel by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.