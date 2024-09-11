WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

WESCO International has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WESCO International to earn $15.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

WCC opened at $153.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.71.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

