West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading Down 1%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 56,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 22,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

