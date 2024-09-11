West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading Down 1%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 56,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 22,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
West African Resources Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
About West African Resources
West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.