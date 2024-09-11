Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH) Increases Dividend to $1.34 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share on Sunday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.33.
