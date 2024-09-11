Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.