Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,380,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,726 shares during the period.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

