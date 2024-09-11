Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $959,260,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,563,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $218.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

