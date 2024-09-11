Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

