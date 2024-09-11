Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

