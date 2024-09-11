Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 98 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after buying an additional 2,017,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,300,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $358.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $2,757,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

