Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 194,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,782.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.