Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

WY opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,665.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.