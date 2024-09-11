WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2,181.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 123,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $145,583,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $14,196,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 74.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 640,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 273,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

