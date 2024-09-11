WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $88.84 million and approximately $16.20 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008801 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $14,692,950.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

