WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.70

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 46129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $934.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

