Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 129,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,021,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,321,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 90,407 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

