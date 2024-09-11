Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $254.60, but opened at $248.71. Workday shares last traded at $252.64, with a volume of 275,283 shares.

Specifically, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,990,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Workday Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Workday by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

