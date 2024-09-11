Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 27th

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Worthington Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WOR traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. 24,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,002. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.