Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 326,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 210,699 shares.The stock last traded at $30.30 and had previously closed at $30.85.
Worthington Steel Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Worthington Steel Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $68,769,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $9,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $8,339,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,955,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Worthington Steel Company Profile
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
