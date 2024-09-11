Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 326,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 210,699 shares.The stock last traded at $30.30 and had previously closed at $30.85.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $68,769,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $9,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $8,339,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,955,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.