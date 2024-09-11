Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,067.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,273 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 2.0 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

