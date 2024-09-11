Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 605,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 614,339 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $19.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Xencor Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Xencor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after buying an additional 243,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after buying an additional 335,881 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 130.8% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

