Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.98

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 66140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$101.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.50 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.369637 earnings per share for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

