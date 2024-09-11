Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 13th

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, September 13th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 12th.

Yunji Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 81,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. Yunji has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

