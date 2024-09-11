Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.87.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$114.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$110.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Insiders sold 90,305 shares of company stock worth $9,690,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

