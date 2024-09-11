Zacks Research Comments on Cincinnati Financial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.97. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.06. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

