Zacks Research Weighs in on General Motors’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GM. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $44.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

