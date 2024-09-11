zkSync Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $397.33 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, zkSync has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. zkSync has a total market cap of $397.33 million and approximately $43.89 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. One zkSync token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10773022 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $41,837,705.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

