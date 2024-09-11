Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Shane Crehan Sells 1,550 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,830.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 8th, Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,242.18.

On Thursday, June 13th, Shane Crehan sold 363 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $21,870.75.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.30. 3,516,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

