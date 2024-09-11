Zumiez Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Friday, September 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZUMZ

Zumiez Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.10 on Monday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $442.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zumiez by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,550 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 2,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.