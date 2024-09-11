Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.65

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 80712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 22.20, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

