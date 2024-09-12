0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Up 10.8% This Week

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $663,019.27 and approximately $7,648.68 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

