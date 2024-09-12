12,791 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. BOKF NA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,118,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

