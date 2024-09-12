163,568 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 163,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EC. Bank of America cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EC stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20.

About Ecopetrol

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.