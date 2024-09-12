190,858 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 202,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $230.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.