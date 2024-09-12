2,146 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,146 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,308 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,627 shares of company stock worth $5,489,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

