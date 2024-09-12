22,476 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

