3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,905.69

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,905.69 ($38.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,117 ($40.76). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,084 ($40.33), with a volume of 592,012 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on III. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.69) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,246 ($42.45) to GBX 3,192 ($41.74) in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,148 ($41.17).

The stock has a market cap of £30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.28, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,071.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,915.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In other news, insider Peter McKellar purchased 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,113 ($40.71) per share, for a total transaction of £16,872.46 ($22,064.16). In other 3i Group news, insider Jasi Halai bought 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($39.49) per share, for a total transaction of £23,254 ($30,409.31). Also, insider Peter McKellar purchased 542 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,113 ($40.71) per share, for a total transaction of £16,872.46 ($22,064.16). In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,317 shares of company stock worth $4,028,511. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

