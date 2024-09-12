45,559 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

