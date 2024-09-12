45,559 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.