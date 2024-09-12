ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Raised to $56.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ABM stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BOKF NA acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

