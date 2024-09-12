abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,619. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.63.
About abrdn Global Income Fund
